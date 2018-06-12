Army Starts 2-Month NEET Coaching "Kashmir Super 30 Medical" The programme is being executed by a Kanpur based NGO, National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), which will provide faculty members for academics and the army will oversee the overall administration.

Share EMAIL PRINT The facility was inaugurated by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt. (Representational) Srinagar: To provide state of the art educational facilities for medical aspirants, the Indian Army on Tuesday started "Kashmir Super 30 Medical", a full time residential coaching project for NEET aspirants of the Kashmir Valley.



The programme is being executed by a Kanpur based NGO, National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), which will provide faculty members for academics and the army will oversee the overall administration, logistics and infrastructure with requisite annual funding from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).



The facility was inaugurated by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt in the presence of selected students, parents and representatives of NIEDO and HPCL among others.



The Chinar Corps Commander complimented the selected students and urged them to continue their hard work.



He said: "I will be very happy to see you all joining the medical colleges across India next year".



Post signing of the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 15, 2018, NIEDO carried out an exhaustive selection process across Jammu and Kashmir by conducting written examination for over 1,400 students which was followed by screening tests and interviews of the 170 shortlisted students.



"Finally, only 30 bright, talented and aspiring students have been selected for training for a period of 12 months."









