Army Signs Pact With IIT-Madras For 5G Testbed

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) is partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) to establish a 5G Testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore, for the army's operational use of 5G technology, especially along the borders, the institute said on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed today by Lieutenant General MU Nair, of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command, Shimla, and Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT- Madras, in the presence of Army officials and faculty of the institute.

The collaboration would give an impetus to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of the Armed Forces. "It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate exchange of ideas for development of new technology," a release said.

The partnership would encourage students, faculties and scientists to undertake research in area of 5G communications and development of military applications. Besides, it would accelerate the army's indigenization efforts for achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the field of communications, and provide a testing facility for tri-services, and thus act as a catalyst for research and development, it said.

As per the MoU, IIT-Madras would provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G-enabled future communications.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Madras, said, "Latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments." Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who heads the 5G Testbed project, further said the project at MCTE would enable the students and trainees at the college to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system.

"It is an example of how the 5G Testbed developed with support from Department of Technology to enable companies and start-ups to test their products can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes," he said.

