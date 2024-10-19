Army Jawans Targeted, Injured In Blast Carried Out By Naxals In Chattisgarh

Chhattisgarh police said that at least 38 cadres of Naxals were gunned down in an encounter Friday.(File)

A major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was carried out on a Naxal patrol search operation in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the Naxals attacked the patrolling team and carried out an IED blast. Meanwhile, two army jawans were injured during the blast incident.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police said that at least 38 cadres of naxals were gunned down in an encounter that recently took place in the forest of Abujhmad close to the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

The eliminated naxals were collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.62 crore. Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres, said the statement, adding that the bodies of 29 cadres had been handed over to their relatives. All the 38 naxals killed in the encounter have been identified, the statement said.

