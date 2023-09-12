'Hollow Ideology': Maoist Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The Maoist joined the banned organisation as a Bal Sangham member in 2007, police said (Representational)

A Maoist, carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head and who was allegedly involved in the 2017 ambush in which 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, the police said.

Kunjam Mukka turned himself in, citing disappointment with the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said.

Kunjam Mukka was the militia commander of the outlawed organisation and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official said.

He joined the banned organisation as a Bal Sangham member in 2007, he said.

Kunjam Mukka was allegedly involved in the 2017 Kottacheru ambush attack on the security forces, in which 12 CRPF personnel were killed and was also part of other incidents of violence, the official said.

The surrendered Maoist will be provided facilities according to the Chhattisgarh government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

