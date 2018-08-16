Army Finds Weapons Cache Near Line Of Control During Search Operation

The army has surrounded a forest in Jhanjar to check to weapons and terrorists (File)

The army today found a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a massive search operation launched near the Line of Control or LoC in Rajouri district, defence sources said.

The search operation in Jammu and Kashmir was started in Jhanjar area early in the day after a soldier was injured on Wednesday while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists.

"A large forest area has been surrounded. The operation is still on to ensure that no terrorist is hiding in the dense jungle," a source said.