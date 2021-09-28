Army Destroys 15 Tonnes Of Unstable, Live Shells In Tamil Nadu

The exercise was carried out at identified blasting sites by the Army (Representational)

Nearly 15 tonnes of live, unstable ordnance have been destroyed by controlled blasts in two phases in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, the Army said on Tuesday.

The Army's bomb disposal team conducted a "mammoth" operation (Operation Tiruvallur) to destroy approximately 15 tonnes of "live, unexploded ordnance" with iron and steel scrap in two phases, a Defence release said.

The destruction of about 10 tonnes of unexploded shells happened earlier in March and in the third week of September, the remaining five-tonne shells were destroyed.

The exercise was carried out at identified blasting sites in Gummidipoondi and Sholingur in Tiruvallur District.

"It involved the dangerous task of retrieving, transporting and blasting these bombs in controlled blasts," the release said.

The Army's bomb disposal team destroyed these unstable and dangerous munitions with skill, precision and dexterity while also ensuring the safety of the local population in close coordination with the civil administration, the release added.