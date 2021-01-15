Army Day 2021: India Salutes Its Valiant Soldiers

Army Day 2021 image: CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane at Army Day parade

Army Day is being observed today. The day is marked every year to pay homage and remember the brave and selfless soldiers of the Indian Army who gave their lives for the country. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and others greeted the valiant soldiers who guard our borders. On Army Day, five Army personnel were awarded the Sena Medal posthumously for their selfless acts of gallantry in different operations. Army Chief General MM Naravane inspected the parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. "We are committed to finding the resolution of our disputes through discussions and political efforts but no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience," Army Chief General MM Naravane, said on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!," President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the nation. "Greetings to the mighty soldiers, who dedicate every moment of their lives in the service of Ma Bharati, and their families on the occasion of Army Day. Our Army is strong, courageous and determined...I salute the Indian Army on behalf of the countrymen," Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "...The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation."

Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2021

Greetings poured in on Twitter on Army Day. Here's what senior ministers and others wrote on social media.

भारतीय सेना शौर्य और पराक्रम की प्रतीक है।



देश के बहादुर सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस और बलिदान को नमन करता हूं। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी नि:स्वार्थ सेवा और समर्पण पर सभी देशवासियों को गर्व है।



हमारे वीर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को ‘थल सेना दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/2r27CEdQbC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2021

Salute the valour and courage of our soldiers and their families on #ArmyDay. Deeply grateful for their selfless service and invaluable sacrifice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2021

The US ambassador to India Ken Juster wished the Indian Army and wrote,"... We look forward to working with you to further strengthen the #USIndiaDefense partnership."

Wishing the @adgpi a Happy #ArmyDay. We look forward to working with you to further strengthen the #USIndiaDefense partnership. pic.twitter.com/Q97huiSmqB — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) January 15, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, a former army personnel, posted a photo with armymen and wrote,"...I salute the indomitable courage & valour of all ranks in Indian Army who guard our frontiers & defend us day & night despite inhospitable terrain & weather."

On #ArmyDay, I salute the indomitable courage & valour of all ranks in Indian Army who guard our frontiers & defend us day & night despite inhospitable terrain & weather. We are all proud of you for protecting the nation and for the yeoman service rendered in times of any crisis. pic.twitter.com/d0eEfbra1I — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 15, 2021

Army Day is marked on January 15 every year in respect of Field Marshall KM Cariappa, who was appointed as Commander In Chief of the Indian Army on this day in 1949. He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander In Chief. Field Marshall KM Cariappa had adopted the slogan 'Jai Hind', which means 'Victory to India'".