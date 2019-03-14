Army Chief Receives Param Vishisht Seva Medal From President Kovind

Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.

Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday for distinguished services.

The medal was presented to General Rawat at a Defence Investiture Ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Army's sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh and CRPF jawans Rajendra Nain and Ravindra Babban Dhanwade were decorated with the Kirti Chakra, India's second highest peacetime gallantry award, posthumously.

Major Tushar Gauba of 20 Jat regiment was conferred with the Kirti Chakra for killing three terrorists in close combat along the Line of Control in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Twelve officers and jawans from the Army and CRPF were also decorated with the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present.

