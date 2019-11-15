Armies of India, China Sensible Enough To Reduce Tensions: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh visited forward post of Bum La on the India-China border.

Despite differences in perception between India and China on the boundary issue, the armies of the two countries have been sensible enough to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

He also said that there has been no tension at LAC near Bum La Pass.

During a visit to the forward post of Bum La on the India-China border, Mr Singh congratulated the Indian Army for showing "great maturity" in all situations.

"I have got the opportunity to interact with jawans here. I am very happy to be informed by my jawans that at this India-China border, which is LAC, we are working very sensibly and Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) is also operating sensibly. There is no tension here at LAC that is near Bum La Pass," he told reporters.

"During my Bumla visit I have come to know that despite perceptional differences on the boundary issue both the Indian Army and the PLA have been sensible enough to reduce tensions on LAC," he further said in a tweet.

He also visited the memorial of Paramvir Chakra winner, Subedar Joginder Singh.

"At the time of the war of 1962, he sacrificed his life and showed indomitable courage and valor," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

