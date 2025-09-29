Arattai, 'Swadeshi' Messaging App, Takes The Lead On App Store: What It Is

Homegrown messaging app Arattai has climbed to the top spot in the Social Networking category on the App Store. Developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, the app is now being promoted as India's own messaging solution. Zoho launched Arattai in January 2021, after WhatsApp announced changes to its privacy policy.

We're officially #1 in Social Networking on the App Store!

Big thanks to every single Arattai user for making this possible. ????#StayConnected #Arattai pic.twitter.com/gqxPW108Nq — Arattai (@Arattai) September 27, 2025

Last week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged users to switch to Arattai, describing it as "free, easy-to-use, secure, safe, and made in India."

"Arattai instant messaging app developed by Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and made in India. Guided by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps," Mr Pradhan posted on X.

Arattai instant messaging app developed by @Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and ‘Made in India'.



Guided by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps for staying connected with friends and family.… pic.twitter.com/Tptgbzgivg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 24, 2025

What Is Arattai?

Arattai means "casual chat" in Tamil. Much like WhatsApp, Arattai allows users to:

Text and voice messages

Voice and video calls

Photo, video, and document sharing

Stories, groups, and channels

Multi-device support across smartphones, tablets, and desktops (up to five devices at a time)

Arattai also allows users to import conversations from other chat platforms.

Security Gap

While Arattai provides end-to-end encryption for calls, messages do not yet have the same protection. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and receiver can access content, preventing interception by third parties.

Who Can Use Arattai?

The app is accessible to everyone. Arattai is available for download on both Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store). Anyone can install it and start using it by registering with a mobile number.

Backed By Zoho Corporation

Arattai is developed by Zoho Corporation, a long-established player in India's software industry. Founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, the Chennai-headquartered company provides more than 55 business applications across functions such as email, CRM, HR, accounting, and project management. Today, Zoho serves over 130 million users in 150 countries, with global clients that include Amazon, Netflix, Deloitte, Toyota, Sony, Puma, and L'Oreal.

Arattai Sees 100x Increase In Traffic

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu said on Monday that the platform experienced a 100-fold increase in traffic within only three days, with daily new sign-ups jumping from 3,000 to 350,000.

We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work.



As we add a lot more infrastructure, we are… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 28, 2025

"We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis to handle another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work," Mr Vembu said on X. "As we add more infrastructure, we are also fine-tuning and updating the code to fix issues as they arise. We have all-hands-on-deck working flat out."

Mr Vembu added that Zoho has planned a big update with new features and more capacity in November.