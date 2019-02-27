Approval Granted For Purchase Of Defence Equipment Worth Rs 2,700 Crore

The Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy.

All India | | Updated: February 27, 2019 16:44 IST
The approval was given by Nirmala Sitharaman in Defence Acquisition Council deal.


New Delhi: 

The Defence Acquisition Council on Wednesday gave approval for the purchase of defence equipment worth Rs 2,700 crore.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Council approved the procurement of three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy. The ships would be used to provide basic sea training for officer cadets, including women officer trainees.

The vessels would also be capable of undertaking hospital ship duties, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, besides search and rescue missions and non-combatant evacuation operations.

