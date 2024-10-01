Apple Watches Can Now Help Detect Sleep Apnea In India. Here's How

Apple Watch Series 10 will analyse breathing disturbance data and notify users accordingly.

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is on the rise globally and India is also seeing a surge in sleep disorders. More than 104 million, working-age Indians suffer from OSA, of whom 47 million have moderate-to-severe OSA, making it a major public health problem in the country.

In sleep apnoea, breathing momentarily stops during sleep, preventing the body from getting enough oxygen. The condition is estimated to impact more than 1 billion people worldwide, and in most cases, goes undiagnosed.

If left untreated, it can have important health consequences over time, including increased risk of blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.

Now, 'Breathing Disturbances' is an innovative new Apple Watch metric that uses the accelerometer to detect small movements at the wrist associated with interruptions to normal respiratory patterns during sleep.

According to the tech giant, every 30 days, Apple Watch Series 10 will analyse breathing disturbance data and notify users if it shows consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnoea so they can speak to their doctor about the next steps, including potential diagnosis and treatment. Users can view their nightly Breathing Disturbances in the Health app on iPhone, where they are classified as elevated or not elevated.

The 'Breathing Disturbances' tool can also be used to assess restfulness of sleep. It can be influenced by alcohol, medications, sleep position, and more.

Those wearing the device can view their nightly Breathing Disturbances in the Health app, where they are classified as elevated or not elevated and can be viewed over a one-month, six-month, or one-year period.

As a next measure, users can send a PDF to their doctors that shows when sleep apnoea may have occurred, three months of breathing disturbance data, and additional information.

Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminium and titanium, in an array of stunning colours and finishes. Jet black is a new polished aluminium finish that is distinctively reflective and sleek, while new titanium cases - available in natural, gold, and slate - have a spectacular jewellery-like shine.

The wearable is nearly 10 per cent thinner than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9, and offers all-day 18-hour battery life. The larger display offers up to 30 per cent more active screen area.

The company has released watch OS 11, bringing powerful health and fitness insights, along with even more personalisation, intelligence, and ways to stay connected.

Moreover, the Smart Stack and Photos face use intelligence to offer a more individualised experience and Check-In, the Translate app and new capabilities for the double tap gesture come to Apple Watch for more convenience and ways to stay connected.

It has a new S10 chip engineered to achieve a thinner profile, and designed for performance, power efficiency, and intelligence. The S10 SiP and built-in 4-core Neural Engine allow for intelligent features users rely on every day, including the double tap gesture, on-device Siri, dictation, and automatic workout detection.

