'Playing With People's Lives': What Supreme Court Said In Patanjali Case

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court has rejected the latest apology filed by Patanjali founders Ramdev and Balkrishna for its misleading ads. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah also expressed dissatisfaction with the centre's response in the matter and rebuked the state authorities for being in "hand in gloves" with the company founders.
Here are some of the top quotes of the Supreme Court in the Patanjali case:
- The Uttarakhand licensing authority was merely pushing files and did nothing. The state authorities are hand in glove with the contemnors.
- The apology is not worth the paper it is written on.
- You are dealing with people's lives and you have been playing with people's lives.
- What did you do when people were having these medicines and were being fooled?
- One man seeks mercy, what about those countless innocent people who took the medicine?
- In 4-5 years, State Licensing Authority remained in deep slumber...you are acting like a post office
- Why should we not think you are in cahoots with the alleged contemnors? You are keeping your eyes shut deliberately.
- We have strong objection to the use of the word 'bonafide' for officers. We are not going to take lightly. We will rip you apart.