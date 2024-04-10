Supreme Court Refuses To Accept Patanjali's Ramdev's Apology, Again

The Supreme Court today refused to accept an "unconditional apology" of Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder Ramdev for not abiding by the undertaking given to it in the misleading advertisements case.

Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Balkrishna had yesterday submitted an untendered apology to the top court and had sought pardon in the case.

"The apology is on paper. Their back is against the wall. We decline to accept this, we consider it a deliberate violation of undertaking," the bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah said.

The top court had on April 2 too had refused to accept an apology tendered by Patanjali after the top court rap during the earlier hearing. "We are not happy with your apology," the top court had said.

"You should have made sure that the solemn undertaking should have been in letter and spirit. We can also say that we are sorry for not accepting it. Your apology is not persuading this court. It is more of a lip service," the top court said.