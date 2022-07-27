APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Know All About The 'Missile Man Of India'

He died in 2015 following a cardiac arrest (File)

Today marks the seventh death anniversary of the "Missile Man of India" Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam or Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr Kalam is hailed for his contribution to the space and science projects of the country while he also played an instrumental role in conducting the 1998 nuclear weapon test.

He is credited with the development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles and has inspired generations with his relentless work for the welfare of the country. Born in 1932 to a modest family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1958. He was then inducted into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969 where he worked as the project director for the SLV-III, India's first satellite launch vehicle.

He earned the sobriquet of the missile man of India after he returned to DRDO in 1982 and conceived the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). He strived to bring India on par with other countries in terms of missile technology and research.

Besides being a remarkable scientist, Dr Kalam also served as the 11th President of India. From being a driving force behind India's missile development, Dr Kalam soon came to be known as the “People's President” for his humility and high thinking.

Dr Kalam was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1990 while he received Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1997. He authored several books including his famous autobiography Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds.

Dr Kalam died in 2015 when he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong. The former president collapsed and died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the event.