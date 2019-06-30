Anupam Kher Meets Arun Jaitely, Says 'Glad To See Him Healthy And Happy'

Anupam Kher met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his home in New Delhi. (FILE PHOTO)

Anupam Kher on Saturday met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his home in New Delhi and inquired about his health, the Bollywood actor said on micro-blogging Twitter.

Expressing happiness over his meeting, the Mr Kher tweeted: "Just met Arun Jaitley ji at his residence! It is always a pleasure and a learning experience to spend time with him. His vast knowledge on any subject is awe inspiring. Was glad to see him healthy and happy. Also got to eat the most delicious bread samosa."

The 66-year-old politician had opted out of the Cabinet owing to his health issues and was even not seen at the celebrations at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters after the party stormed to power with a massive victory by winning 303 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

