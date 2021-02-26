Anti-Terror Probe Agency NIA Files Chargesheet Against ISI Agent For Espionage

NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against an Indian agent of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

The National Investigation Agency or NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet against an Indian agent of Pakistan's spy agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) for his alleged involvement in espionage, an official said today.

The supplementary chargesheet against Rajakbhai Kumbhar of Gujarat's West Kachchh district was filed on Thursday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The case was initially registered in January last year in Lucknow after the arrest of Md. Rashid of Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli district for supplying sensitive information, photos and videos of vital installations of strategic importance to ISI operatives based in Pakistan.

The NIA re-registered the case in April last year and took over the investigation.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed against Rashid in July last year under sections of the IPC and the UAPA for his role in supplying sensitive, tactical and strategically important information about vital installations and movement of Indian security forces to his ISI handlers in Pakistan.

Kumbhar, who was arrested on September 30 last year, had visited Pakistan twice on legal documents and during his return in the course of second visit, he had come in contact with Pakistani ISI operatives Hamid and joined the conspiracy with the co-accused, the NIA official said.

He transferred funds to Rashid for the information he had provided to the ISI operatives in Pakistan, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was under way.



