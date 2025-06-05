Advertisement
Anti-Terror Agency Conducts Raids At 32 Locations In J&K

The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, the officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
The raids are being conducted as part of probe into a terror conspiracy case.
Srinagar:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir to probe a terror conspiracy case against overground workers of various terrorist outfits, officials said.

The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, they said.

Searches are being conducted in a terror conspiracy case against OGWs of various terrorist organisations, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

