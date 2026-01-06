Anti-Dumping Probe Launched Into Imports Of Nylon Chips From China, Russia

The Commerce Ministry's arm, DGTR, has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of nylon chips and granules -- used in the textiles industry, from China and Russia, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

The applicant has alleged that the dumping of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity (RV) below 3 is impacting the domestic industry.

The applicant, Gujarat Polyfilms, has requested the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports from China and Russia, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification.

It said that the directorate has prima facie found sufficient evidence of dumping from these countries.

"The authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," it said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic player, the DGTR would recommend imposing a levy on imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Countries conduct anti-dumping probes to determine whether a surge in cheap imports has harmed domestic industries.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India, China and Russia are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

