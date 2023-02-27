'Hope He Lives Upto Expectations': Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces Son's Entry In Politics

Mr Azad said he asked his son to travel the valley as a commoner, without any security.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad's son Saddam Nabi Azad has joined active politics, party spokesperson said on Sunday.

Saddam (41) was seen at the party's youth convention at Nigeen Club Sunday in the presence of his father and senior party leaders.

While he shared the stage with the party leaders, he did not address the convention. It was his first public appearance in the Kashmir valley.

Saddam, a businessman, is the eldest among the two siblings. He has studied in England. Sofiya Nabi Azad, his sister, has studied journalism.

Party leaders said Saddam will play an active role in politics and focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

"He will be in active politics now," DPAP chief spokesperson Salman Nizami told PTI.

Asked if Saddam would get any responsibility in the party affairs, Nizami said the party will take a decision on the matter in due course of time.

Addressing the rally, Azad said he asked his son to travel to the length and breadth of the valley as a commoner, without any security.

"I told him that way you can get to know what the people think and want in reality. Otherwise, people show us the unrealistic picture," he said.

The former union minister said Saddam went around to even those places where he has not been in recent times.

"This is the way to learn," he added.

Later, in a tweet, Azad expressed happiness over his son's entry into politics and expressed hope that he would live up to the expectations of the people.

"Attended a youth interaction programme at Srinagar. Listening to our youth and creating diverse job opportunities for them will be my priority if voted to power. I am glad to see my son Saddam Azad actively joining politics. I hope he lives upto people's expectations!" Azad wrote on Twitter.

He floated the party in September last year after parting his ways with the Congress.

Saddam joins a long list of political heirs in the erstwhile state. Omar Abdullah, son of former Union minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, daughter of former Union Home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Sajad Lone, son of mainstream-turned separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone, and Salman Anees Soz, son of former union minister Saifuddin Soz are among the notable scions who have joined politics in J-K.

