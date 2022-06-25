Another MLA Of Arvind Kejriwal's Party Claims Death Threat

AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha got similar threat calls, the party said

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Dutt received extortion calls and death threats on his phone days after AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha got similar calls, the party said on Saturday and demanded swift action by the Delhi Police.

At a joint press conference with the two MLAs, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said law and order have "completely collapsed" in Delhi and sought Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention.

Calls to both Mr Dutt and Mr Jha were made by the same person, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"After our MLA Sanjeev Jha received a threat call on June 20, we lodged an FIR on June 21 and the case was handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Despite this, Jha has received as many as 24 extortion calls so far. Now, MLA Ajay Dutt has received extortion calls and death threats. Look at the audacity of the mafia," Mr Singh said.

"This is the situation in Delhi. Law and order have completely collapsed in the national capital," he said.

Mr Singh played an audio recording of the extortion call received by Mr Jha on June 22 in which the caller is heard demanding Rs 10 lakh from the MLA.

The caller, who identified himself as Vicky Cobra, an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, also threatened to kill Mr Jha and his family members if he did not pay.

Bawana is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail.

"While speaking to Sanjeev Jha, the caller identified himself as Vicky Cobra. He identified himself as Vicky Brar during his call to demand protection money from Ajay Dutt. Both of the threat calls have been made by the same person," Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh said separate first information reports or FIRs have been filed in connection with the threat calls received by Mr Dutt and Mr Jha, but the police are yet to make any breakthrough.

"After lodging a complaint regarding the threat calls received by Jha, we had met the Delhi Police commissioner. We will meet him once again to demand speedy action in Ajay Dutt's case as well," he added.