Another Lynched In Bihar Over Alleged Robbery; Third Incident In A Week

Police are scanning CCTV footage to track down the other two robbers (Representational)

A man was beaten to death by a mob on Tuesday after he and his two accomplices allegedly tried to loot money from railway employees. The incident happened in Bihar's Rohtas district making this the third such incident in the state within a week.

The alleged attempt to robbery took place when bank employees were going to deposit over 24 lakhs in a bank.

Three men on a motorbike tried to snatch the bag containing the cash.

When resisted, one of the snatchers beat him up while one of his associates opened fire to scare away the people who had started to gather around them. A woman was injured in this attack.

This angered people sensing danger two of the attackers fled on their motorbike and one was captured by the people. He was then beaten up and he died at a hospital later. The money was recovered as well.

Police said they were scanning the CCTV camera footage to find clues about the two robbers who managed to escape.

Five people have died in a week in the three mob killing incidents in the state.

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death on Monday in Sitamarhi district following allegation of a pick-up van driver that he had snatched money from the latter.

On September 7, three persons were beaten to death by a mob in Begusarai when they were trying to kidnap a girl.



