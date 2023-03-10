56-Year-Old Bihar Man Lynched On Suspicion Of Carrying Beef, 3 Arrested

The police are still investigating if they were carrying beef.

A Muslim man in Bihar's Siwan district died on Tuesday night at a hospital after a mob brutally thrashed him on the suspicion that he was carrying beef.

56-year-old Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village, and his nephew Firoz Ahmed Qureshi, were on their way to meet some acquaintances when the mob allegedly intercepted them at Jogia village, about 110 km northwest of Patna, Saran Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

The police said they were caught by the villagers near a mosque. While Firoz Qureshi managed to escape, the mob thrashed Nazeem Qureshi with wooden sticks. Police say the mob themselves handed over Mr Qureshi to the police in Rasulpur village, after which he was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

The local sarpanch Sushil Singh, and two others - Ravi Sah and Ujwal Sharma - were arrested for mob lynching. Police are on the hunt for two more men who were also named in the police complaint by the nephew Firoz Ahmed Qureshi.