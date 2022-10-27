Man Accused Of Killing Moneylender Beaten To Death By Villagers In Bihar

The man tried to run away but got caught by locals. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by an irate mob in a Bihar village, where he shot dead a moneylender insisting on payment of dues, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rohtas District's Dehri Mofussil police station area where Anil Yadav, a resident of Kanchanpur village, was caught by locals after he killed Satendra Singh, 50.

According to Ashish Bharti, Rohtas Superintendent of Police, Yadav had borrowed a sum of Rs 4 lakh from Singh and the two picked up a quarrel over dues.

Yadav, who was in possession of a country-made pistol, flew into rage and opened fire, and tried to run away but got caught by locals.

Some of the villagers informed the police even as others began to thrash Yadav, who succumbed to injuries by the time a police party reached the spot.

Police deployment is in place at the village to maintain peace, and the bodies of both dead have been sent for post mortem, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway.

