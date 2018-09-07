Three Suspected Kidnappers Beaten To Death In Bihar

The villagers allegedly beat them to death with bamboo sticks, bricks and iron rods (Representational)

Three suspected kidnappers were on Friday beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said.

The incident took place near Goriya Dharamshala in Narain Pipar village under Chhaurahi block of the district.

According to district police officials, the men were three armed criminals, who were suspected to be kidnappers in search of a girl student to kidnap her from the village school.

As the word spread about their presence in the village, they were surrounded and caught hold of by the angry villagers, who beat them to death with bamboo sticks, bricks and iron rods, the officials said.

The police have registered a case in this regard and investigating the case.