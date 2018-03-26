Anna Hazare, On Indefinite Hunger Strike, Has Lost 3 Kg In 3 Days: Aide His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anna Hazare is demanding better Minimum Support Prices for farmers to address the agrarian distress New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 3 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday, but his blood pressure is normal, his aide said today.



Mr Hazare has been on a hunger strike to press for the appointment of a Lokayukta at the centre and in states, among others.



His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the centre is yet to appoint a Lokpal.



Better Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for farmers to address the agrarian distress is also one of the demands of Anna Hazare this time.



