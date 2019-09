Anna Hazare Complains Of Cough And Weakness, Hospitalised In Pune

Anna Hazare was examined by a team of doctors and later admitted to a hospital

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Pune district of Maharashtra after he complained of cold, cough and weakness, his close aide said.

According to doctors, there is "nothing to worry" and they have advised the 82-year-old social activist to take complete rest, he said.

Anna Hazare was taken to Vedanta Hospital in Pune from his native Ralegan Siddhi village on Tuesday morning for a check-up after he complained of cold and cough.

He was examined by a team of doctors and later admitted to the hospital, the activist's close associate said.

"Due to cold, he had some infection in the chest and because of this, he complained of cough and weakness. However, doctors have said that Anna Hazare is stable and there is nothing to worry," he said.

As a precautionary measure, Mr Hazare's routine check-ups are being conducted and he has been advised complete rest, he said, adding that the activist is likely to be discharged by Wednesday evening.

After the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act in July, Anna Hazare had accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move.

He then said his health is not in a good condition but if people of the country take to the streets to safeguard the sanctity of the RTI Act, he would be ready to join them.

Mr Hazare's movement earlier prompted the then state government to enact a revised Maharashtra Right to Information Act which was considered as the base document for the RTI Act 2005.

