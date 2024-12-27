Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Manmohan Singh Was Against Corruption, Always Thought Of Nation": Anna Hazare

"Manmohan Singh has left the world in physical form but will always remain in (people's) memories," the anti-corruption activist said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Manmohan Singh Was Against Corruption, Always Thought Of Nation": Anna Hazare
Mr Hazare also recalled his agitation against corruption during Singh's tenure in the early 2010s
Mumbai:

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Friday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said he always prioritised the welfare of the country and society.

“Those who are born have to die, but some leave memories and their legacy behind. Singh gave a new direction to the country's economy,” Mr Hazare told PTI in his native village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district.

Mr Hazare recalled his agitation against corruption during Singh's tenure in the early 2010s. The former PM invited him for talks and took quick decisions, said the octogenarian activist.

“He was against corruption and took immediate decisions concerning the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act. He always thought about the country and how best he could work for its people,” Mr Hazare said.

Mr Singh, who was the PM from 2004 to 2014, gave a new direction to the country's economy and brought it on the path of development, said the activist.

“Manmohan Singh has left the world in physical form but will always remain in (people's) memories,” he added.

Mr Singh, who was instrumental in making India an economic powerhouse, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Anna Hazare, Manmohan Singh, Manmohan Singh Death
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.