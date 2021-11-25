Activist Anna Hazare Hospitalised In Pune After Chest Pain, Now Stable

The activist has been admitted to a hospital in Pune. File

Social activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised in Pune today after he complained of chest pain. The 84-year-old is admitted in Ruby Hall Clinic and is currently under observation.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent of Ruby Hall Clinic, said Mr Hazare's condition is stable, according to news agency ANI.

The activist, who was the face of the 2011 anti-corruption movement, stays at Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, about 87 km from Pune.

Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable: Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/3yGt4t6UsV — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The activist, who has launched hunger strikes from time to time on social issues, was hospitalised in 2019 too after a seven-day fast in demand for appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs.

Doctors had then said he was suffering from weakness due to lack of blood supply to his brain.

Earlier this year, Mr Hazare had announced to launch a fast against the three contentious agricultural laws that sparked the farmers' protest on the borders of Delhi for over a year.

The activist had then said that the laws did not adhere to "democratic values".

Mr Hazare had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he would launch the "last hunger strike" of his life by January-end.

Later, however, he backtracked and called off the strike in the presence of senior BJP leader Fadnavis. He had then said that the centre has decided to work on 15 demands raised by him and that has prompted his decision.

"I have been raising the farmers' issue for three years...the government has decided to increase the MSP by 50 per cent. I have got the letter," he had then said.