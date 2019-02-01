Anna Hazare's Blood Pressure, Sugar Levels Increase Amid Hunger Strike

Anna Hazare has been on a hunger strike since January 30 in Maharashtra's Ralegan Siddhi village.

Social activist Anna Hazare's hunger strike on Friday entered the third day with his doctor stating that the 81-year-old's blood pressure and blood sugar levels had "significantly" increased.

Anna Hazare has been on a hunger strike since Wednesday in Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, demanding the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Dr Dhananjay Pote told news agency PTI, "There has been significant increase in blood pressure and blood sugar when I examined Anna Hazare in the morning on Friday."

Anna Hazare has also been demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides some electoral reforms.

Local residents, who have come out in large numbers in support of Anna Hazare, accused the state and Central governments of ignoring his demands. Many people also protested in front of Ram Shinde's office, Ahmednagar's guardian minister, who is also a close aide of Anna Hazare.