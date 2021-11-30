Anil Deshmukh Appears Before Inquiry Commission Over Corruption Allegations

Anil Deshmukh appeared before a commission probing corruption allegations against him. (File)

Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today appeared before a commission probing corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Mr Deshmukh, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, is currently in judicial custody.

On Friday, special PMLA court judge HS Satbhai had allowed Anil Deshmukh's production warrant for appearance before the Justice KU Chandiwal Commission.

The Maharashtra government had in March this year formed the single-member commission of Justice Chandiwal (retired) to probe the allegations of corruption levelled by Param Bir Singh against the then state Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Mr Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Anil Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the allegations made against Anil Deshmukh by the senior police officer.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)