Angry Over Cub's Death, Wild Bear Kills Man, Sister In Chhattisgarh

A 38-year-old man and his sister died after being attacked by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday, officials said.

Another sister of those who died suffered injuries in the incident that took place in the afternoon in Largaon Markatola village under the Narharpur forest range when the three siblings were in a field, a forest official said.

Those who died were identified as Halal Khor Jurri and his sister Chamrin Bai (40), while another sister, Khorin Bai (30), suffered injuries in the attack, the official said.

Khorin Bai was admitted to a hospital in Kanker, he said.

After being informed about the incident, forest department personnel rushed to the spot.

According to local villagers, the bear, a female, had become unusually aggressive after the death of one of her cubs on Tuesday.

Even after the attack, the bear lingered around the bodies of the two victims and continued to claw at them, they said.

A video purportedly showing the bear near the victims' bodies has surfaced on social media.

Kanker MLA Asharam Netam visited the spot after the incident, and said the bear remained present near the bodies when forest officials reached the spot.

Villagers have been advised to stay away from the area, he said.

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