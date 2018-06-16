Angered By WhatsApp Message, Mob Tries To Attack Man In Gujarat's Surat A group of people had gathered outside the textile factory where the man worked and police had to resort to lathicharge, lobbing teargas shells and firing a round in the air to control them, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The incident happened at Dinod village in Mangrol taluka of Surat district (Representational) Surat: A mob allegedly tried to attack a man in Surat's Mangrol area today for sharing a message on WhatsApp that apparently hurt their religious sentiments, police said.



A group of people had gathered outside the textile factory where the man worked and police had to resort to lathicharge, lobbing teargas shells and firing a round in the air to control them, Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police M K Nayak said.



The incident happened at Dinod village in Mangrol taluka of Surat district, he said.



"A man identified as Ram Gopal had forwarded an objectionable message on WhatsApp, which apparently hurt the religious sentiment of people belonging to a minority community. A mob comprising members of this community reached the textile factory where the man worked to protest against the message," Nayak said.



"The victim was saved. We are investigating the matter and trying to gather more information," he said.



The situation in the area is under control and a strict vigil was being maintained, the official added.



