'Anger Being Spread, Only Congress Can Show The Way Forward': Rahul Gandhi

Share EMAIL PRINT "The work Congress does, it will do for the country," Rahul Gandhi said at the Congress plenary New Delhi: As the Congress began its two-day plenary session in Delhi this morning, party president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "Today, anger is being spread and the nation is being divided," Mr Gandhi, 47, said in a very short speech.



Pitching the Congress as the only alternative to the Modi government, Mr Gandhi said "The nation is tired and looking for a way out, only Congress can show the way ahead... They (government) use anger, we use love. This country is ours. The work Congress does, it will do for the country."



The Congress is all set to unveil the party's political roadmap and vision for the next five years at the plenary session being held at held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The party will mainly focus on highlighting the failures of PM Modi's government and drawing the path forward for the next five years. Sonia Gandhi is also expected to speak at the session this afternoon.



The Congress plans to attack the BJP and its government and motivate its workers to win public support for the 2019 general elections. The party will also encourage its workers to share their vision for the party.



Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting on Friday with Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states before giving a final shape to the draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave.



Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders were present in the meeting.



"The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate these suggestions in the resolutions," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala told reporters after the meeting.



"The plenary session will be unique and new in many ways. It will be truly a workers' plenary. Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants that the focus must go away from leadership to issues and ideology. The Congress President has desired that the focus should not be on individuals but on the way forward," he said.



Mr Surjewala said that this plenary session will also spell out the vision and direction, the Congress party wants to take to deal with the problems facing the nation, he said.



During the session today, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues.



The political resolution will also give a final shape to the party's plans of aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the BJP in the next national election. It will also highlight how the BJP has attacked institutions and is dividing society by propagating only one ideology.



With inputs from PTI



