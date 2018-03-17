It's 'Rahul Gandhi' On Twitter Now. Has A New Profile Image Too

For those of you who missed it, my Twitter handle has changed from 9 am this morning to @RahulGandhi- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2018
The @OfficeOfRG account has been discontinued.
I look forward to your feedback and comments and to continuing my dialogue with you via Twitter and other platforms.
Mr Gandhi took time before he joined Twitter in 2015, but over the last year, especially around Gujarat assembly polls, he not only impressed all with his wisecracks and filmy analogies, his aggressive use of the platform to reach out to the masses was seen both as effective and refreshing. However, naysayers wondered who was tweeting for the then Vice President of Congress.
In a sarcastic comeback to his critics, he posted a video of his pet dog, Pidi Gandhi, crediting him with his rise in popularity on the social media site.
"People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy... I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way smarter than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!," Mr Gandhi had tweeted.
The BJP has accused Mr Gandhi of using bots or software-driven accounts that automate actions like retweets and likes, to inflate his following on the site, but the Congress has dismissed the allegations.