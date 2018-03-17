It's "Rahul Gandhi" On Twitter Now. Has A New Profile Image Too

Rahul Gandhi has over six million followers on Twitter.

New Delhi:  Ahead of the Congress' conclave that began today, party president Rahul Gandhi's Twitter followers woke up to a nice surprise -- "@RahulGandhi" had replaced @OfficeofRG", his earlier Twitter handle. A dimpled Rahul Gandhi can be seen smiling in his profile photograph. Mr Gandhi's updated Twitter look coincided with the Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session in New Delhi.
 
Mr Gandhi took time before he joined Twitter in 2015, but over the last year, especially around Gujarat assembly polls, he not only impressed all with his wisecracks and filmy analogies, his aggressive use of the platform to reach out to the masses was seen both as effective and refreshing. However, naysayers wondered who was tweeting for the then Vice President of Congress.

In a sarcastic comeback to his critics, he posted a video of his pet dog, Pidi Gandhi, crediting him with his rise in popularity on the social media site.

"People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy... I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way smarter than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!," Mr Gandhi had tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has over six million followers on Twitter, no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 41 million. But his sharp jibes at the BJP, the government and PM Modi and senior ministers are helping him widen his fan base at a steep pace.

The BJP has accused Mr Gandhi of using bots or software-driven accounts that automate actions like retweets and likes, to inflate his following on the site, but the Congress has dismissed the allegations.

