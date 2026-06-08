Doctors Remove Tumour From Woman's Brain As She Watches Pawan Kalyan Film

In a rare and highly specialised medical procedure, doctors at a private hospital in Guntur district successfully removed a brain tumour from a woman while she remained awake and watched her favourite actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's action film They Call Him OG.

Koteswaramma, a resident of Prakasam district, underwent what doctors call "awake brain surgery", a procedure performed without putting the patient under full general anaesthesia. During the operation, scenes from the film were played to help her remain calm, alert and cooperative.

According to the medical team, Koteswaramma had been suffering from symptoms linked to a brain tumour and was referred for specialised treatment. After detailed scans and evaluation, doctors decided that awake brain surgery would be the safest option because the tumour was located close to areas of the brain that control speech and movement.

The surgery was led by neurosurgeons Dr Arun Kumar and Dr Rajasekhar, along with a team of anaesthetists, nurses and technicians. "During awake brain surgery, the patient remains conscious for a part of the procedure so that we can continuously monitor speech, memory and motor functions. This helps us remove the tumour more safely while protecting critical brain areas," Dr Kumar said.

Doctors said the patient was able to respond to questions, speak with the medical team and watch the movie during the operation. The screening of the film helped reduce anxiety and kept her engaged throughout the critical stages of the surgery doctors said.

"The patient is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan. Playing scenes from OG helped her stay relaxed and cooperative. Her responses during surgery helped us monitor brain function in real time," Dr Rajasekhar explained.

Hospital officials described the procedure as a major success. The tumour was removed without complications, and the patient is recovering well under observation.

Medical experts say awake craniotomy procedures are becoming increasingly important in treating complex brain tumours because they allow surgeons to maximise tumour removal while reducing the risk of damage to vital brain functions.