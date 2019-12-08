Andhra Teen Reunites With Family Through Facebook After 12 Years

The girl's brother reverted to the Facebook message leading to the reunion (Representational)

A teen from Andhra Pradesh, who went missing 12 years back, is finally going to be reunited with her family thanks to Facebook.

The reunion of the teen with her family has become possible because of Vamsi Krishna, who searched for the minor's parents and siblings on Facebook.

The girl -- Bhavani - had come to work as a domestic help in Mr Krishna's house. During an inquiry, she told Mr Krishna that she was separated from her parents at the age of four from Vijayanagaram district.

She was adopted by a woman and was living with her since then in Vijayawada.

Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home to her parents.

Mr Krishna found Bhavani's brother on Facebook.

"I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook," he told ANI.

"I sent a message to some people. And one has reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call. He and her parents later confirmed that the girl belong to their family," he added.