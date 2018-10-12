Andhra TDP Lawmaker's Homes, Office In Hyderabad Raided By Tax Officials

CM Ramesh is a lawmaker from N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The homes and offices of a lawmaker from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's party are being raided by Income Tax officials. The raids are being held at the homes and offices of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker CM Ramesh in Hyderabad and Kadapa.

Nearly 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Mr Ramesh's relative. The firm, Rithwik Industries, is said to have a turnover of close to Rs. 1,000 crore.

Ten days ago, Income Tax officials had raided several places in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, was elected to the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament in August after the opposition unitedly voted for him. The Telugu Desam Party broke away from the the Narendra Modi-led government earlier this year over the centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Ramesh was among the lawmakers from the party who protested in parliament, escalating their demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Yesterday, leading media owner Raghav Bahl's home and the office of his news portal "The Quint" in Noida were raided this morning by Income Tax officials.

