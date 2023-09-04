Andhra Man, Lover Tonsured, Paraded By Wife, Her Family Over Alleged Affair

The man and her lover were paraded through a village in Andhra Pradesh

A woman and her lover were partially tonsured and paraded through Lepakshi village in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathyasai district on Monday by the man's wife and in-laws over their alleged extramarital affair, the police said.

Enraged by her husband Hussain's (30) alleged affair with Shabana (32), Nazia and her family tied their hands and paraded them on the streets of the village this afternoon.

"Hussain is allegedly in an illegal relationship with Shabana and because of this his wife went to where Shabana lives and tonsured them both and paraded them through the town," Hindupur sub-divisional police officer P Kanjakshan told news agency PTI.

As Hussain and her lover were tonsured, Nazia and her family filmed them and circulated the video. They also reportedly kicked Shabana.

Later, the two were taken to Hussain's village in an autorickshaw where the locals caught hold of Nazia and her family members and handed them over to the police, P Kanjakshan said.

The police are in the process of registering a zero FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for criminal intimidation, assault, or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, voluntarily causing hurt and others against Nazia and her family.

They are being charged with illegal trespass, confinement, wrongful restraint, outraging modesty, and other crimes while the FIR will be transferred to the exact jurisdiction, the police said.

According to the police, Shabana and her husband separated two years ago.