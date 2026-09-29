Andhra Man Beaten To Death With Stone After Dispute Over Missing Phone

A man was allegedly beaten to death with a stone following a dispute over a missing mobile phone in Andhra Pradesh's Autonagar on Monday night, police said.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between the victim, a lorry cleaner, and the accused after a mobile phone went missing. The fight later escalated, with the accused allegedly attacking the lorry cleaner with a stone.

The victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, according to the report.

After being alerted, personnel from the Patamata Police Station reached the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Police also spoke to local residents and and potential witnesses to gather information about the incident.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned to ascertain the circumstances that led to the attack.

Police are also examining evidence collected from the scene and recording witness statements. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Patamata Police Station, and further investigation is underway.