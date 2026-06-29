Andhra Home Minister Hosts Traditional Baby Shower For Pregnant Woman Cop

In a heartwarming gesture, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha hosted a traditional Seemantham, or baby shower, for woman sub-inspector Sahiba Anjum at her residence on Sunday.

Stepping away from her official responsibilities and protocol, home minister Vangalapudi Anita welcomed the pregnant police officer and hosted a traditional Seemantham (baby shower).

She enquired about her health and well-being then took part in the traditional ceremony, praying for a safe delivery and good health for both the mother and the baby.

As part of the celebration, the minister presented gifts to Sahiba Anjum and spent time interacting with her family, fellow police personnel, senior officers, and guests who had gathered for the occasion.

The video of the event captures poignant moments from the ceremony. Sahiba Anjum is seen dressed in a red and gold saree with a matching veil, smiling as the minister performed traditional rituals.

The minister is seen gently adorning her wrists with green glass bangles - a custom believed to bring blessings, happiness, and protection to both the mother and the unborn child.

Sahiba Anjum expressed graititude to the Home Minister for making the occasion so special.

She said the warmth, affection, and personal attention shown by the minister made the ceremony an unforgettable moment in her life. She added that she felt honoured to receive such care and encouragement from the state's Home Minister.

Sahiba Anjum serves as a woman sub-inspector at Nakkapalli Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, which falls under the Payakaraopet Assembly constituency represented by Home Minister and TDP MLA Vangalapudi Anita.

