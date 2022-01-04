Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Calls On PM Modi Over Polavaram Irrigation Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday met PM Modi. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,000 crore for the Polavaram project on Godavari river.

In an hour-long meeting, as per official sources, the Chief Minister also demanded early release of pending funds under different central schemes while stressing on the need to develop backward regions in the state as well as the Chennai-Vishaka coastal corridor.

According to the sources, Mr Reddy explained in detail the reasons for the cost escalation of the ongoing mega Polavaram irrigation project and informed that the project could be completed early if funds are released from the central government without further delay.

Earlier, the estimated cost was Rs 35,000 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh hectares, generate 960 megawatt of power, and fulfill water needs of industries and 540 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other central ministers to discuss state issues.

