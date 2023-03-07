Andhra Man Dies After Being Hit By Train In US

He was the sole breadwinner of his family.

A 39-year-old Indian-origin man has died in the US after a passenger train struck him when he was walking on tracks in New Jersey, according to a media report.

The pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train en route to Boston from Washington on February 28, when he was walking on the tracks east of Princeton Junction, news portal nj.com reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundme initiative launched by the friends and family of the bereaved identified him as Sreekanth Digala from Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh, a resident of Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Multiple train passengers took to Twitter to report that they were stopped for more than five hours after the incident, the report said.

According to the fundraiser, Digala, the only breadwinner of his family, leaves behind his wife and a 10-year-old son. His 70+-year-old parents and in-laws in India were also his sole responsibility.

Digala was described by the fundraiser as a hardworking and free-spirited individual who was "always willing to help".

"Local Indian communities & TANA, Friends and Family members of Sreekanth are working diligently with the Indian Embassy authorities to figure out a way to complete the rituals and perform the last rites," the GoFundMe page said.

The funds raised would go directly to Digala's family for their future needs like housing, education, and childcare.

Of the USD 250,000 goal, USD 97,520 has already been raised three days after the campaign was started.

