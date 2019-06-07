Jagan Reddy Appoints Five Deputies A Week After Taking Oath

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his home.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took power in Andhra Pradesh last week, will have a record five Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will have a full 25-member cabinet with five deputies, he announced at a meeting of his lawmakers this morning.

The new ministers will be sworn in on Saturday.

The deputy Chief Ministers will represent Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minorities and the Kapu communities, said leaders of Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress.

Jagan Reddy reported also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, "contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share".

He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted after a mid-term review of the government's performance.

In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, there were two deputy Chief Minisers, one each from the Kapu and backward caste communities.