Anand Mahindra Compares Maharashtra Situation To A Stunning Kabaddi Match

On November 15, Anand Mahindra had tweeted the video of a kabaddi match

After all the twists and turns that took place in Maharashtra government formation, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took a dig on the situation by retweeting a video with a quote on Twitter.

In a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari early on Saturday administered the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of the state and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr Mahindra said that the video aptly described the current situation in Maharashtra politics. In the video, boys are seen playing kabaddi with one raider, who is from the other side, is dragged back almost when he is about to touch the centre line.

Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra? 🤔 https://t.co/IEnCtoyKAG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2019

At that time, Mahindra's tweet said, "Received this video with the following message: 'Even in an adverse situation, one shouldn't give up till the last moment as it is possible to transform failure into success.' Couldn't agree more! And haven't seen this stunt too often, even in #PKL!"

After what happened in Maharashtra, Anand Mahindra quoted his older tweet and said, "Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra?"

His tweet has garnered a staggering response with 2.3K likes and 12.7K retweets within eight hours.

One user wrote, "The overconfident raider is none other than Sanjay Raut."

Another remarked, "Uddhav Thackeray has been run out -- based on script written by Amit Shah & Sharad Pawar."

