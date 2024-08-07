'NO! NO! NO!': Anand Mahindra After Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics

Vinesh Phogat had on Tuesday become the first Indian woman to reach final of wrestling event at Olympics

Industrialist Anand Mahindra today reacted to India's ace grappler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the Paris Olympic Games and hoped it was a "bad dream".

"NO! NO! NO! Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn't true," he posted on X, shortly after Vinesh Phogat, who is competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, was disqualified from the gold medal match in the competition, having been weighed over the limit for her event.

The Indian coach revealed that she was found overweight by just 100 gm this morning. Though the margin was small, the rules do not allow for an exception to be made.

She usually competes in the 53 kg category but brought her weight down to 50 kg for the Paris Olympics.

Earlier Tuesday, she had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympic Games.

PM Modi On Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Disqualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification and said that "today's setback hurts".

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing," he said in a post on X.

"At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," he added.

According to sources, PM Modi has spoken to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and sought information on the disqualification and the options that India has on Ms Phogat's setback.

He has also asked her to explore the full range of options to help the grappler's case and urged her to file a strong protest regarding the Olympic disqualification.