Analysis: How Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Win Could Challenge Tejashwi Yadav

Prashant Kishor dealt a crushing blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by pushing it out of its stronghold in Bihar, Bankipur, in his debut election. The election strategist-turned-politician's assembly bypoll victory, however, could prove a bigger challenge for the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the party's national working president, Tejashwi Yadav, as far as political equations in the state are concerned.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder's victory by a handsome margin over a candidate backed by BJP chief Nitin Nabin has started a debate among poll pundits over whether the new outfit would make inroads into the Rashtriya Janata Dal's traditional vote bank.

If this trend continues, Yadav may face a bigger political challenge from Kishor than the BJP in the next Assembly election.

Why Is Kishor A Challenge For Tejashwi Yadav

It was believed that Kishor would mainly affect the BJP's urban and upper-caste voters. This was because of his image as an educated leader who focuses on clean politics and good governance. He also has support among the urban middle class. But the Bankipur campaign showed a different picture.

Also read: Prashant Kishor Widens Bankipur Lead, Congress Ahead In Datia, BJP In Manjalpur

During the campaign, a large number of young people, students, Muslims and Yadavs were seen at Prashant Kishor's meetings and roadshows. Political observers believe that if even a small section of these people votes for him, it could become a concern for the RJD.

For many years, the party founded by former chief minister Lalu Yadav has largely depended on Yadav and Muslim voters. If Kishor starts attracting support from these groups, it could disturb the delicate political balance in the Opposition bloc.

Kishor has focused on education, jobs, migration, corruption and governance -- issues that resonate with young voters. At the same time, he has often questioned caste-based politics, which helped him attract young voters who crave politics with a difference.

Also read: Bankipur Is Prashant Kishor's Stinging Comeback. But It Is Also The End Of His 'Excuse'

Prashant Kishor's effective oratory is one of his biggest strengths. He speaks without reading from notes, uses facts and data to support his arguments, answers questions confidently and explains difficult political issues in simple language. That is why not only his supporters but also people from other parties turn up to listen to him.

At present, Tejashwi Yadav is seen as the main Opposition leader in Bihar. But if Prashant Kishor regularly attacks the government inside the Assembly with his trademark strong speeches and well-prepared arguments, he could become one of the most visible opposition faces in the state, which would naturally lead to comparisons with Yadav.

Also read: Prashant Kishor Makes Stellar Electoral Debut, Wins BJP's Stronghold Bankipur

Kishor was very active during the recent student protests in Delhi and other parts of the country, including Bihar. He spoke regularly on issues related to students and jobs. Yadav also supported the protests, but his foreign trip amid the agitation became a political controversy.

Bihar politics is no longer just a contest between the BJP and the Opposition. A new inter-party competition is also developing within the Opposition ranks. In the coming months, it will become clear whether Prashant Kishor's growing popularity remains only an electoral challenge or whether he also emerges as one of the leading Opposition faces in Bihar.