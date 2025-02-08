Advertisement
AN-32 Kargil Courier Service Airlifts 24 Stranded Passengers

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched the AN-32 Kargil courier service, airlifting 24 stranded passengers between Kargil and Srinagar.

The Kargil Courier aims to provide a connection between regions during harsh winter months.
Kargil:

Twenty-four stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between Kargil and Srinagar on Saturday, marking the commencement of the AN-32 Kargil courier service, a lifeline to the Union Territory of Ladakh during winter months.

On the first day, 12 passengers travelled in the AN-32 Kargil courier service from Kargil to Srinagar and an equal number from Srinagar to Kargil, an official said.

The Kargil courier service operates on the Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu routes on selected days to facilitate the passengers who are stranded due to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, Kargil Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nitin Yadav inspected all the arrangements at Kargil Airport and instructed all concerned officials to ensure smooth management of the Kargil Courier service.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.