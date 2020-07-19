'Amused By Defence Of Directionless Foreign Policy': Congress's Anand Sharma

Congress's Anand Sharma tweeted in support of Rahul Gandhi today

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday declared himself "amused" by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's defence of a "directionless foreign policy" and also questioned the centre's use of the armed forces for "partisan propaganda".

Mr Sharma's six-tweet thread was in support of party MP Rahul Gandhi who, on Friday, criticised the government over its handling of foreign affairs. Mr Jaishankar counter-attacked hours later with examples to show India's improved position in global geopolitics.

The Foreign Minister, however, failed to convince Mr Sharma, who tweeted: "Amused by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's defence of a directionless foreign policy. Rhetoric and tweets do not change ground reality. Neighbourhood first has been a priority of India's foreign policy but sadly derailed by cavalier approach".

The Narendra Modi government's foreign affairs policies have been criticised by the Congress, particularly in the light of border disputes with both China and Nepal.

On Friday Mr Gandhi, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "constant blunders... have fundamentally weakened India". The Foreign Affairs minister hit back by pointing to regular meetings with the US, Russia and Japan, and said "India engages China on more equal terms, politically".

Mr Jaishankar also mentioned Pakistan and said it "... surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other".

The reference invited a retort from Mr Sharma, who said it was "oddly out place" and that talking about Balakot and Uri amounted to "partisan propaganda".

"Do I have to remind (you) that Indian Army, Airforce and Navy existed before May 2014 and their heroics and valour (are) respected globally. (The) Army belongs to the nation and fights under the tricolour. Advising in national interest. Do not politicise or monopolise our defence forces," he said.

Mr Sharma also challenged S Jaishankar's defence of relations with Nepal, writing: "India & Nepal have historically shared a relationship bases on trust, friendship, and mutual respect. The present drift and tension are a matter of national concern".

Tensions between India and Nepal have escalated since the Nepal parliament passed a constitutional amendment to update the country's map and claim territory owned by India.

"Foreign policy must have gravitas and depth. Engagement with strategic partners demands seriousness... and reduced to event management. You may create illusions by your optics, but history will judge you by outcomes," Mr Sharma signed off.