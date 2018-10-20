Amritsar Train Tragedy: Bollywood Celebs Say, 'Shocked, Pained'

Another example of our extremely poor attitude towards safety, tweets Alia Bhatt.

Pained and shocked, many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor, have expressed grief over the Amritsar train tragedy which took lives of 61 people who had gone to watch Dussehra celebrations near a train track at Jaura Phatak on Friday. The people who were hit could not see or hear the train due to the exploding crackers.

While sending prayers to the victims and their families, Alia Bhatt, currently shooting for 'Brahmastra', underscored the negligence of the authorities. She tweeted, "The #AmritsarTrainAccident is heartbreaking! Terrible terrible thing to have happened..This is just another example our extremely poor attitude towards caution and safety.. Prayers for all those suffering".

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "A tragic incident that could have been avoided if only. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured. #Amritsar"

"Thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy in #Amritsar and for their families.. this is SO tragic!!!! Devastating news on a festive day. #AmritsarTrainAccident Strength to and prayers for all the affected!" Swara Bhasker tweeted.

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted that safety in public spaces has to be taken more seriously.

"Saddened to hear about the loss of life in #Amritsar. Safety in public spaces HAS TO be taken a lot more seriously. Deepest condolences to all families affected by this tragedy," he tweeted.

"Pained to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families," actor Ajay Devgn tweeted.

"Absolutely shocked at hearing the news of the train accident in Amritsar. I just cannot fathom how something like this could have happened. My deepest condolences to all the families that have lost their loved ones. Love and prayers," actress Diana Penty wrote.

Singer Adnan Sami expressed deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the train tragedy in Amritsar where many lives have been lost and injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Prayers for everyone involved," he tweeted.

"Terribly sad to hear about the Amritsar train tragedy!! Deepest condolences to the families!" actress Divya Dutta wrote.

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Such a sad and shocking train accident in Amritsar. Condolences and strength to the families."